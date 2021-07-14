Judge OKs Media Request for Access to Alabama Sheriff Trial

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday reversed course and will allow reporters to witness jury selection in the corruption trial of a longtime north Alabama sheriff.

Retired Criminal Appeals Judge Pamela Baschab, who is presiding over the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, granted the request from media organizations. They included the Alabama Press Association and the Alabama Broadcasters Association joined with newspapers and television stations.

Baschab had initially barred reporters and the public from attending jury selection.

Members of the public have a constitutional right to attend criminal court proceedings, the media groups said, adding that Baschab’s decision to hold jury selection “in secret is unconstitutionally overbroad.”

Referring to reports that the judge closed the selection process for the comfort of potential jurors, media members argued that the judge failed to take less restrictive steps that could include asking potential jurors sensitive questions in her office.

