Less Rain But More Heat For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

It seems like a long time coming, but finally, Wednesday featured a mainly sunny summer morning. Through midday, the area was mainly rain-free, though isolated shower or storms remain possible this afternoon. However, unlike recent days, more locations remain dry rather than see rain. However, more sunshine and less rain translates to more heat Wednesday. Midday temperatures surged into the upper 80s and even low 90s. High temperatures reach the low 90s for most locations. While a shower or storm could linger through the early evening, any that form today quickly fizzle away after sunset. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky this evening and a mostly clear sky overnight. Low temperatures settle in the low 70s.

Thursday won’t be a washout, but the chance to see an isolated shower or storm is a bit higher than Wednesday. Friday looks to feature a similar chance for rain. Both days feature highs in the low 90s, though peak heat index values could reach 100°.

The rain chance won’t be zero over the weekend, but it won’t be a washout. In normal fashion for mid July, both Saturday and Sunday feature a scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms. The heat won’t back down, with highs in the low 90s both days.

The rain chance trends higher early next week. A front approaches our area from the north Monday, and only slowly moves south through Alabama through Wednesday. The front may push far south enough to suppress the rain chance late next week. However, this time of year, we don’t expect fronts to make a “clean sweep” of Alabama, or bring much change to our sensible weather.