by Alabama News Network Staff

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Montgomery County. 58-year-old Walter J. Voytek, of Grady, was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

The crash happened around 8:15 on Alabama 94 west, near the 12-mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery.

ALEA is investigating the cause of the crash.