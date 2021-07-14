Montgomery Parks and Rec Hosts Outdoor Adventure Day for Local Youth

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery Parks and Rec hosted its Outdoor Adventure Day at Gateway Park for local youth on Wednesday.

Montgomery kids were able to go out to participate in kayaking, horseback riding, archery, and other fun activities. This event was held to give kids a chance to enjoy outdoor activities that they have never been offered before. A water slide and snow cones were provided to keep everyone cool in the scorching heat.

Outdoor Adventure Day was coordinated in part by local young adults who were hired by the city of Montgomery as part of Mayor Reed’s summer youth employment program.