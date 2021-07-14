More 90+ Degree Heat Ahead

by Shane Butler



The hot and humid days of summer are in full force this week. Temps will continue to reach the 90+ degree mark each afternoon. There’s moisture around to fuel those scattered showers and storms. In this setup, they can be real heat busters. Some will be capable of brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Head in doors when thunder roars around you. There’s no change ahead for the weekend. Hot and humid with isolated showers and storms will be the rule. Early next week is looking a little different. A frontal boundary moves into the deep south and this could enhance the chance for showers and storms across the area. As a result, temps should come down just a bit. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s for a few days.