NEW at 7PM: Kung Fu – “Sacrifice”

by Janae Smith

THE SEARCH FOR THE FORGE — With time running out, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) work to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge. Meanwhile, Althea (Shannon Dang) and the family prepare for Po Po’s (guest star Fiona Fu) arrival. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis.

