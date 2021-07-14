Pay It Forward: Angie Harris of Wetumpka

by Ellis Eskew

This week’s Pay it Forward honoree is Angie Harris of Wetumpka. Shes spends much of her extra time volunteering at the Humane Society of Elmore County thrift store. She says it’s a great way to give back.

Harris is a full-time cosmetologist and every other Saturday she’s at the thrift store and even on her vacation days.

“She’s just always there to help no matter what. Even with a 40 hour work week, she’s there to help whenever she can wherever she can,” said Charline Pope.

“I got involved with the Humane Society about four years ago, and I was trying to work with animals but that didn’t work out. So I was asked to volunteer at the thrift store. They have me working at the cashier wrap. I absolutely love it,” said Harris.