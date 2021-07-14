Rural Alabama Hospitals Receive Over $10 Million in Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) announced $10,335,040 in funding for Alabama’s small rural hospitals to support COVID-19 testing and mitigation. The funds, provided through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP), were secured through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) which passed in March with the support of House and Senate Democrats.

“Alabama’s small rural hospitals have been struggling for years, and the many unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened an already dire situation,” said Rep. Sewell. “I am thrilled to announce this new funding which will be critical in ensuring those in rural and underserved communities continue to receive the quality, affordable care they deserve at their local hospitals.”

Small rural hospitals—which HHS classifies as those with fewer than 50 beds—and Critical Access Hospitals are key health care access points and trusted community resources. Hospitals will use the ARP funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.

40 hospitals in Alabama will be receiving funds.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”