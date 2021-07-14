Selma Non-Profit Awarded Hefty Grant by the White House

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma non-profit working to rid the community of drugs — is recognized — and gets a hefty grant from the White House.

Drug Free Communities of Dallas County has been awarded a $250,000 dollar grant from the White House — to continue spreading its message.

“Up with Hope and Down with Dope. We’re Hope Dealers.”

Director Jerria Martin says it’s one of only 65 grants the White House awarded nationwide.

She made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the group’s annual awards luncheon recognizing community partners.

“A coalition is what I emphasis today,” said Martin.

“It’s just a group of people from every aspect of the community coming together to strengthen and push our mission.”

District Attorney Michael Jackson and Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum — each have task forces working to rid the community of drugs.

“Drugs is a big problem in our community. Most of the crimes are drug related some kind of way,” said Jackson.

“I would say in excess of 70 to 90 percent of crime is drug related in Dallas County,” said Granthum.

“It’s either they’re breaking into a house to feed their drug habit. They’re stealing from Wal-Mart, from where ever, local merchants to feed their drug habits. They’re arguing with their husband and wife cause they can’t get money for their drug habit. So it all goes back to drugs.”

The program focuses on training and encouraging kids to steer clear of drugs.

More information is available at www.dchopedealers.com.