Typical Mid-July Alabama Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature lower rain chances with only isolated storms in the forecast; it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity levels stay high Thursday and Friday, and showers and storms will continue to develop on these days, and they should be a bit more scattered in nature as an upper ridge replaces the departing trough. Highs for the second half of the week will be in the lower to perhaps mid-90s; chance of any one spot getting wet Thursday/Friday will be in the 40-50 percent range. We also note, heat index values will be around 100° the rest of this week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Hot and humid weather will continue as both Saturday and Sunday we expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered to perhaps numerous showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The upper air pattern won’t change much, and accordingly our weather won’t change much. Partly sunny, warm, humid days with the typical summer rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. Highs will remain around 90 degrees through the week for most communities.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Most of the Atlantic basin is very calm and quiet thanks to dry and sinking air, and tropical cyclone formation anytime soon. However, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure, located several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing near-gale winds, but there only a few showers and thunderstorms present to the east of its center. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive during the next couple of days, some slight development of this system is possible as it drifts generally southwestward over warmer waters. Toward the end of the week, the low is expected to accelerate northeastward and open up into a trough of low pressure to the south of Atlantic Canada. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Stay cool and bless someone today!!!

Ryan