Women In Training Donates Over 200 Hygiene Kits to Female Students at Goodwyn Middle School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Non-profit organization, Women In Training, continues to provide the needs of the community. Women In Training founders, Brook and Breanna Bennet, and Vice President, Claudia Mitchell, were at Goodwyn Middle School Tuesday passing out WIT Kits. WIT Kits are packaged with menstrual pads, soap, shampoo and conditioner, lotion, deodorant, socks, PPE, a journal and a hand-made bracelet with a positive message.

The program gave away more than 200 WIT Kits Tuesday.

Women In Training was founded in 2019 when twin sisters Breanna and Brook Bennett looked to help provide menstrual, hygiene and dental products to under-served girls and non-binary youth. It’s distributed more than 9,000 kits to women and girls across Alabama.