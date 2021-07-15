A New Dining Experience is Coming to Downtown Greenville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dewberry’s Steakhouse is a new restaurant that is scheduled to open in 2022 in downtown Greenville, right next to the Grennville Chamber of Commerce.

The 1920’s prohibitions era themed restaurant will feature a bar and seating downstairs, and a 1920’s themed dance hall upstairs.

The building is located in Downtown Greenville next to the Chamber of Commerce. It first opened in 1910 as a wholesale grocery store.

Developers say they will keep much of the original architecture but it will be restored to like new conditions.

Dewberry’s will be a high-quality steakhouse, offering some of the best cuisine in the area.

Construction will begin later this year, with an opening date sometime in 2022.