by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County authorities have opened a death investigation after a body was found. The body was found on Thursday, July 15, around 8:45am.

An ALDOT worker found a man with signs of trauma on the shoulder of Hwy 80 E near Southside High School.

The body has been sent to forensics for identification and a cause of death. There is a join investigation with Dallas Co. Sheriff and ALEA.