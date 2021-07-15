ALEA: All Lanes Blocked at Highway 143 and Interstate 65

by Alabama News Network Staff

Roads are blocked in Elmore County at Alabama 143 near River Oaks Boulevard. The road blockage comes as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred around 8:21am.

ALEA state troopers say all lanes of Alabama 143 and Interstate 65 North are blocked. They will remained blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers also ask everyone to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

We will continue to monitor the road closure and update you as information becomes available.