ASU Football: SWAC Media Days to be held Tuesday in Birmingham and aired on ESPN3

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will host its annual SWAC Football Media on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 am CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham.

The event will be streamed live on ESPN3 with college football commentators Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker teaming up to host the event. All 12 SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each institution will be in attendance to address the media about the upcoming 2021 football season.

Senior running back, and recently named CoSIDA Academic All-America, Ezra Gray and sophomore linebacker Colton Adams will be joining head coach Donald Hill-Eley at the event. The trio can be seen on ESPN3 beginning at 10:32 am CST for a ten-minute segment, before having time on radio row, virtual interviews, and time with television affiliates.

The league will also announce the 2021 All-SWAC Football Preseason Teams as well as the predicted order of finish voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. An online form to submit credential requests for the event can be accessed by clicking here.

