ASU Track & Field: Abdi Hussein Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. I Alabama State recent graduate and track and field athlete Abdi Hussein has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, the organization recently announced.

After a stellar career where he was named the 2020 Most Outstanding Track Performer at the SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships after capturing gold in the 3000-meters at the Indoor Championships along with earning all-conference honors and participating in the 2019 NCAA South Region cross country championship, Hussein added to his athletic accolades this season by setting the school record for the 5000-meter event earlier in the year.

Off the track, Hussein has also been impressive, serving as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President for 2020-21, and was also a member of the BioMed Club and Psychology Honor Society. The senior was also named to the AD’s Academic Club and to the SWAC All-Academic Team in his academic career.

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship was created in 1964 to promote and encourage graduate education by rewarding the Association’s most accomplished student-athletes through their participation in NCAA championship and/or emerging sports. The one-time non-renewable scholarships of $10,000 are awarded three times a year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring). Each sports season there are 21 scholarships available for men and 21 scholarships available for women for use in an accredited graduate program.

In maintaining the highest broad-based standards in the selection process, the program aims to reward those individuals whose dedication and effort are reflective of those characteristics necessary to succeed and thrive through graduate study.

The NCAA awards up to 126 postgraduate scholarships annually. The scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who excel academically and athletically and who are at least in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University track and field, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateTFXC (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.