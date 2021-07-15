District 1 City Council Race Heads to A Runoff Election

by Ja Nai Wright

The District 1 City Council Election is now heading into a runoff, the results of the July election showed that none of the 7 candidates received 50 percent of the vote. The two candidates that did get the most votes in the district were Donnie Mims and Ed Grimes.

They are now one step closer to potentially filling the seat that was vacated by the late Richard Bollinger’s untimely death earlier this year. Each candidate emphasizes the need for growth in their community, the most important thing they say is getting the crime under control.