Heat, Humidity, Scattered Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

New day, same forecast as scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. We will be seeing more sun than clouds allowing temperatures to surge into the lower and mid-90s in many locations. Heat index values will be near the century mark as well…Stay cool out there.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain chances will continue for the weekend, and showers and storms could become more numerous, especially during the afternoon and evening hours and the sky will be partly sunny. Overall it will be hot and humid these days with highs will be in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern won’t change much, and accordingly our weather won’t change much. Partly sunny, very warm and humid days with the typical summer rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. Highs will remain near the 90 degree mark for most communities.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Most of the Atlantic continues to be quiet and calm, however, Shower activity associated with a non-tropical area of low pressure, located several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, has increased a little since yesterday. However, environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, and little additional development is expected while the low moves little over the next day or so. On Friday, the low is expected to accelerate northeastward and open up into a trough of low pressure to the south of Atlantic Canada. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have an exceptional Thursday!!!

Ryan