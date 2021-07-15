Heat, Humidity, Showers, And Storms To End The Week

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning featured another mainly sunny start, though clouds were on rise at midday. A few showers and storms dotted the radar too. Expect the coverage of rain to gradually rise through the mid to late afternoon. Some storms could linger into the evening too, but gradually wind down after sunset. The area should be rain-free after midnight. Outside of the chance for rain, expect another hot and humid mid-July afternoon. Highs range from the low to mid 90s, while the heat index peaks near 100° in most locations. Lows tonight settle in the low 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Friday morning sunshine gives way to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Showers and storms dot the radar again as well, with about a 40% chance that anyone in our area sees rain at some point during the day or evening. Rain winds down Friday night, and it looks like we’ll see the sky clear out enough that the weekend begins with some some sunshine.

The weather pattern status quo holds true this weekend, with scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures remain hot, with highs in the low 90s. Some locations could hit the mid 90s either afternoon. Meanwhile, the heat index peaks near 100° for many locations.

Rain chances rise early next week as a front approaches then enters Alabama. While the front won’t bring any heat or humidity relief, numerous showers and storms are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday also features a good chance for rain, though the front likely fizzles out by the end of the week. However, next Thursdays rain chance won’t be zero, with at least scattered daytime showers and storms.