Job Fair Brings Employment Opportunities to Uniontown

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

CHOICE Resource Center is hosting a job fair Friday in Uniontown.

The job fair will be held from 9 am to 2 pm in the Uniontown City Hall parking lot — next to the Dollar General.

Twenty employers with job vacancies will be on hand at the event.

“It is a lot of people that’s out of work. And there are a lot of employers looking for people. So, we just want to be the piece to connect everyone together. And hopefully we can get people employed. And the employers can have people that work,” said Travis Bell.

For more info — call (334) 231-7019 — or email info@choiceuniontown.org.