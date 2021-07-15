MPS Providing School Supplies for Students to Start the School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools will be providing all students with basic, consumable school supplies such as paper, pencils, markers, notebooks and crayons to start the school year. This is a one-time distribution, and parents must replenish these supplies as the school year progresses.

“We wanted to lighten the load for parents heading into the school year,” said Dr. Ann Roy Moore, MPS superintendent. “We know that many are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID, and we are glad to be able to provide some assistance.”

Parents should check with their schools for any specific supplies, especially for elective classes. Parents also might want to take advantage of the state’s back-to-school tax holiday this weekend to buy any extra supplies they believe they may need.