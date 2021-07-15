Summer Time Heat On The Rise!

by Shane Butler



The summer time heat and humidity continue to climb heading into the upcoming weekend. Temps will easily manage lower to mid 90s for highs. Relief will come from afternoon showers and storms for some. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning strikes. We expect this to be the trend through the upcoming weekend. Next week is looking more like a rainy weather pattern again. Periods of rain and storms are likely each day. A frontal boundary will sag southward into the state and help increase the chance for rain and storms. The rain activity will help in combating the heat. Temps should come down a bit with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a nice break after this 90+ degree heat we’re dealing with now.