“That’s My Child” Founder Fakes Being Shot on Facebook Live

by Alabama News Network Staff

Charles Lee, founder of the non-profit organization “That’s my Child” attempted to use social media as a way to reach out to the community to garner more mentors for his programs.

Around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, A Facebook live appeared showing Lee covered in what looked to be blood calling for help after being “shot”. Lee later returned to Facebook live to let everyone know that the video was fake. We reached out to lee to hear why he faked being injured.

He explained that it was a “call out for help” a way to get prospective mentors’ attention. Lee thought it would be a more effective way to spread the word, he believes that a violent crime gains more attention which is why he faked one. As of now, there is no word if he’ll face any legal trouble as a result of this misleading video.

Tuesday, Lee will be at the River Walk Stadium before the Montgomery Biscuits game where people can sign up to become mentors.