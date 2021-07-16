ADPH: More Than Half the State at “Very High Risk” of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued an update of its county-by-county COVID-19 risk indicator map. The latest map shows more than half the state is at “very high risk” for COVID-19.

The July 15 map shows 46 of Alabama’s 67 counties in that category. In our area, all counties are at very high risk, except for Conecuh, Lowndes and Wilcox counties, which are in the “high risk” category, and Bullock, Coosa and Perry counties, which are considered “low risk.”

At the end of June, there were only six counties in the very high risk category, including Pike County in our area.

On July 2, Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Macon, Monroe and Montgomery counties were put in the highest-risk category as the list grew to 21 counties.

A week ago, Autauga, Elmore, Chilton and Lee counties were among those considered at “very high risk” as the list grew to 26 counties.

ADPH says calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread is based on number of new cases each day.

As has been reported, Alabama has lagged behind most other states in the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccines.