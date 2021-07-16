ASU Tennis: ITA announces 2021 Division I Men Academic Awards

by Janae Smith

TEMPE, Ariz. | The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the 2021 Division I Men ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams this week, with Alabama State well represented with five individuals and a team award.

Alabama State was one of two teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to earn the All-Academic Team distinction, while the Hornets also had five student-athletes earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors including Chris Andre, Alejo Calvis, Ruan Du Preez, Luka Markovic, and Juan Rodriguez.

Academic is a key aspect of the college tennis experience, with collegiate tennis players adding to the rich intellectual community found on college campuses across the nation. Tennis student-athletes continue to exceed expectations in the classroom and on the court. This past year there were 1,054 Division I male student-athletes who were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and 145 men’s tennis programs awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.

In order to be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.0 scale), all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and all letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University men’s tennis, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateTennis (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.