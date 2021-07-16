ASU Tennis: ITA announces 2021 Division I Women Academic Awards

by Janae Smith

TEMPE, Ariz. | The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the 2021 Division I Women ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams this week, with Alabama State well represented with eight individuals and a team award.

Alabama State was one of three teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to earn the All-Academic Team distinction, while the Hornets also had eight student-athletes earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors including Bea Acena, Madalena Andrade, Francesca Duca, Lizaveta Demchenko, Anja Hribljan, Timothee Legaud, Ana Tarbujaru, and Urska Velec.

Academia is a key aspect of the college tennis experience, with collegiate tennis players adding to the rich intellectual community found on college campuses across the nation. Tennis student-athletes continue to exceed expectations in the classroom and on the court. This past year there were 1,505 Division I female student-athletes who were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and 210 women’s tennis programs awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.

In order to be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.0 scale), all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and all letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.

