Heat, Humidity, And Daytime Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning featured some clouds, some sun, and even some rain. At midday, most locations were rain-free, though isolated downpours popped up in west Alabama. While Friday won’t be a washout, there’s a decent chance that anyone in our area sees rain at some point during the afternoon or evening. Many of today’s showers and storms could hold off until the late afternoon or early evening. In usual fashion, most of the rain winds down after sunset, and our area looks mainly rain-free after midnight. Outside of rain, expect a mix of sun and clouds today and a partly cloudy night. High temperatures peak in the low 90s with the heat index near 100° at times. Lows fall into the low 70s overnight.

The rain chance won’t be zero this weekend, but it won’t be a washout either. Both Saturday and Sunday look hot and humid with highs in the low to perhaps mid 90s. Again, the heat index peaks near 100° each afternoon. Expect the possibility of a brief heavy downpour at any time during the afternoon or evening. However, you may not see any rain either day. It’s all up to chance.

Rain chances trend up next week. It looks like a front pushes into and through part of Alabama. While it won’t provide heat or humidity relief, rain chances look enhanced, especially Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances trend back down for the rest of the week, but they won’t be zero. Expect a more usual, scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms by next Thursday and Friday. Again, the heat and humidity don’t really back down, with afternoon highs near 90° each day next week.