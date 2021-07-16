Heat + Humidity = Daily Thunderstorms

by Ryan Stinnett

THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast today through Sunday as we are going to be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s each day, heat index values will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, and each day will feature those random, daily showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals will vary greatly with many locations staying dry, while others could get way too much and cause flash flooding. There is no way of knowing when and where this will occur, also, as we have seen in recent days, we could see a few severe storms with gusty winds and hail.

NEXT WEE: Rain chances will increase for the first half of the week as an upper trough approaches the state. Showers and storms will become more numerous, especially during the afternoon and evening hours and the sky will be partly sunny. Overall it will be very warm and humid Monday through Wednesday and highs will be in the upper 80s. For the second half of the week, showers and storms will become more scattered in nature as the upper trough pulls away, returning to a more typical July weather pattern across the state.

TROPICAL UPDATE: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin with no tropical cyclone development expected through the weekend and into next week.

Stay cool and be blessed!!!

Ryan