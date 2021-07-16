Montgomery County Mugshots (06/19/21-06/29/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/29 BLUE, RONDRIGUEZ- Robbery 1st

2/29 BRISTOW, EPHRIAM – Poss Forged Instrum 1st

3/29 BROWN, JACOB – Criminal Poss Forged Instr 3rd

4/29 CALDWELL, BILLY – Burglary 3rd Dwelling

5/29 COLEMAN, STACY – By Order of Court



6/29 CRENSHAW JR, RICARDO – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

7/29 DAY, ANTHONY – Recieving Stolen Property 1st

8/29 DIXON, JASPER – Burglary 1st

9/29 EDWARDS, SAQUAN – Domestic Violence 1st

10/29 GIVAND, TERRANCE – Parole Violation



11/29 HAMILTON, LETERRES – Robbery 1st

12/29 JACKSON, DEANDRE – Auto Burglary

13/29 JACKSON, TYMOTHY – Theft of Proerty 1st

14/29 JOHNSON, XZAVIER – Murder Intentionallty Cause Death

15/29 JONES, MARQUEZ – Domestic Violence 3rd (Menacing)



16/29 LIVINGSTON, TONY – Theft of Property 3rd

17/29 LOTT, SHYMONE – Promote Prison Contraband

18/29 MORGAN V, GEORGE – Burglary 3rd

19/29 MOYE, STEFON – Murder

20/29 ROBERTSON JR, CARROLL – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – No Force



21/29 SAVAGE, ALTWANA – Aggravated Stalking-Following in aViolation of a Court Order

22/29 SMITH, CURTIS – Parole Violation

23/29 SMITH, THOMAS – Burglary 3rd

24/29 WAITS, RICHARD – Criminal Poss Forged Instr 3rd

25/29 WATKINS, KRISTIONA – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle



26/29 WHITE, JOSEPH – Domestic Violence 1st

27/29 WILLIAMS, DEBRA – Auto Burglary

28/29 WILLIAMSON, DONTAE – Fugitive from Justice

29/29 WINSTON, CENTELL – On Loan from DOC



























































Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 6/19-6/29!

