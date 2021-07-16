Montgomery Track and Field Team Headed to Junior Olympics

by Carrington Cole

The summer Olympics will starting in a few days, but a couple of Montgomery kids are already heading towards that goal.

A group of young Montgomery Track and Field athletes are headed to the Junior Olympics all thanks to their hard work and a dedicated coach. Coach Kyle White has been coaching track and field for 4 years. He found his passion for coaching after his son wanted to join the track and field team in high school.

Coach Kyle wanted to introduce kids to a sport that they never thought would be offered to them. His training and dedication towards his athletes has helped his student, Jamiracle Ashley, compete in 2 Junior Olympics. She has been training since the fifth grade in the discus, javelin, and shot put category. Coach Kyle has worked tirelessly to train his team and, now their hard work has paid off. Nine of his athletes, one of them being just 7 years old, were chosen to compete in the Junior Olympics this summer, including Jamiracle Ashley with this being her third Junior Olympics.

However, this brings a new obstacle for Coach Kyle in supplying the team with equipment and funds for traveling to the Olympics. So, Coach Kyle started up the ‘Youth N Action’ non profit organization to collect donations for his team. Coach Kyle knows that the Junior Olympics will be the beginning for his students’ training into their adult lives for the future Olympics and wants to do everything he can to help them get there. Many donations have been provided to ‘Youth N Action’ but the team still needs help getting to the Junior Olympics.

The Junior Olympics will be held in Houston, Texas starting July 30th through August 7th.

Donations are still being accepted on cash app at: $YNATF or by mail at: 36 Dexter Ave. Unit 25 Montgomery, AL 36104. Don’t forget to catch the 2021 Summer Olympics starting July 23rd.