Rain & Storms Possible Each Day

by Shane Butler

Looks and feels like we’ve relocated to the tropics this summer. Daily rounds of showers and storms continue and there’s no end in sight. Temps will climb in the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Relief from the heat will come from those scattered showers and storms. They typical develop during the afternoon hours. Some will be capable of very heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. This will be the setup for the weekend but it’s looking a little different for early next week. A front moves into the deep south and it helps increase the risk of rain and storms. The boundary will hover over us through midweek. Rain and storms are likely each day. The clouds and rain activity should help take a dent out of the heat. Daytime highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s for a change. We’re seeing the 90s coming back later that week. Have yourself a great weekend!