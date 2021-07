Single-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part of I-85 in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

State troopers are on the scene of an accident that has forced part of the interstate to be shut down.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 10:00AM on I-85 South near MM 18.

ALEA says the southbound lanes are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers are asking everyone to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.