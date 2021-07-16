Solar Panel Farm Planned for Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Power has announced that a 550 acre solar panel farm will be located just outside of Greenville’s city limits.

The project is expected to power 15,000 homes and create 250 construction jobs.

Local officials say they are most excited about the long term economic impact of solar panel farm.

“The major impact is going to be on the Butler County School System. Over the life of the project, the company will contribute, in property taxes, around $6 million, maybe even a little bit more just in property taxes,” said Butler County Commissioner David W. Hutchison,

The solar panel farm is expected to be fully operational by 2024.