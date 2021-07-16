What the Tech? App of the Day: Yummly

by Alabama News Network Staff

Cookbook apps are like macaroni and cheese dish recipes. You need more than one.

Cooks of all ages and skills can use recipe apps to find millions of dishes for an easy weeknight dinner or weekend cocktail. It’s a good idea to take a look through the app stores and browse for others and that’s what happened when I discovered Yummly.

On the surface, it is much like the other recipe apps which is okay. Yummly brings a little something more to the table especially if you have some picky eaters in the house.

Once you download and install the app, Yummly asks questions about who’s going to be eating, how

many people, are there any dietary restrictions? Or does someone just not like the taste of one particular food.

Once it gathers that information and asks for your favorite tastes (Mexican, Asian, American, etc), Yummly begins building a subset of recipes tailored for you and the people you’re cooking for.

Recipes are easy to follow and come with mouth-watering photos taking you step-by-step from start to finish. Some recipes have accompanying videos showing how the chef puts the dishes together.

The recipes are from some well-known TV chefs as well as from other Yummly users.

I found some odd, (or at least creative) recipes such as a “Cheetoes Sundae” and a vegan version of Kentucky Fried Chicken tenders. It’s worth flipping through the recipes to see what you can find.

Like other recipe apps, Yummly makes it easy to see all the steps, save recipes to folders or favorite them, follow other cooks and chefs, and add ingredients to a shopping cart with just one tap on the screen.

I view cookbook and recipe apps the same as the old cookbooks my mom and grandma (and myself) kept all these years. It’s a good idea to browse through more than one.

Yummly isn’t free to use though. A subscription is required that is either $4.99 a month or $30 for a year.

I cannot say Yummly is unique from other recipe apps but it is refreshing to see another 2 million recipes to choose from. There is a Yummly app for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices