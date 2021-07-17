ADPH Launches TikTok Contest to Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health is launching a TikTok contest to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the school year.

The contest is for people between the ages of 13 and 29.

If you’d like to enter, you must submit a TikTok video showing yourself getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, “This is why I got vaccinated.”All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH.

ADPH says winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares). TikTok videos can be submitted through August 6.

A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced August 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account and promoted on ADPH social media.

Alabama ranks near the bottom of states in COVID-19 vaccinations. As of the contest launch, 46 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered at “very high risk” of COVID exposure.

ADPH wants to remind parents that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than age 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from an ADPH vaccination location.

Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be viewed here.