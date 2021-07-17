Child Dies of Gunshot Wound in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a child.

Police say at about 5:00 this afternoon, they and fire medics went to a hospital where a juvenile had been taken with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Tina McGriff says that the juvenile later died.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting, whether it happened in Montgomery, the child’s age or name. They are still investigating what happened.

