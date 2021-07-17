Consumer Alert: Ford Issues Recall on More Than 770,000 Explorer SUVs

by Alabama News Network Staff

This is an On Your Side Consumer Alert: Ford Motor Company is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

2013-2017 Explorers are included in the recall.

Impacted vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel.

Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford says it is aware of reports of six injuries in North America.

Owner notifications will begin the week of Aug. 23. Dealers will inspect the cross-axis ball joint, replace the cross-axis ball joint/knuckle as necessary and replace the toe links with a revised design part, according to the company.

