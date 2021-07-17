Deatsville Woman Faces Burglary and Theft Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman faces several charges related to a break-in at a home.

Police say 24-year-old Ana Maria Brooks is charged with breaking into a home in the 3000 block of Gober Road on June 11. She is accused of damaging electronics and other household goods, stealing a gun and then driving off in a vehicle belonging to a resident there.

Police say the vehicle was recovered the next day.

Millbrook police say they were notified yesterday that Brooks was in the custody of the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. Brooks was taken to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was placed under arrest on one charge of burglary and two theft charges.

She was taken to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains under a $17,500.00 bond, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.