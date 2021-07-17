Honoring the Legacy of Late Montgomery City Councilor Tracy Larkin

by Jerome Jones

On Saturday a ribbon cutting and renaming ceremony was held at the King Hill Community Center, in honor of former Montgomery City Councilor Tracy Larkin.

King Hill is the Northside Montgomery community where Larkin grew up.

The center was renamed to the Hilton L Tracy Larkin Community Center.

The effort to rename the center was lead by Montgomery City Councilor Marche’ Johnson, who replaced Larkin in District 3.

The comm unity center is located at 814 East Claremont Avenue.