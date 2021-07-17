Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has died of his injuries when a pickup truck crashed on Interstate 65 about three miles north of Greenville.

State troopers say the wreck happened about 6:25 this morning. Investigators say 21-year-old Irvin Gustavo Aguierre Riviera of Katy, Texas, was driving when the pickup overturned in the median.

State troopers say the passenger, 69-year-old Jose Lorenzo Reyes, of Columbia, Maryland, was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. He died at a hospital.

Investigators haven’t said what may have led to the crash.