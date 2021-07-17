Medicaid Expansion Activists Plead Not Guilty to Graffiti Charges Near Alabama Capitol

by Alabama News Network Staff

Community activists have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges over spray-painted messages near the Alabama Capitol urging the state to expand Medicaid.

The four activists are with the Save OurSelves Movement for Justice and Democracy. They entered the pleas Friday.

They were arrested last year after writing “Expand Medicaid” and “Black Lives Matter” on a street by the Capitol.

Alabama is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid to cover low-income working people. Medicaid is health insurance funded by federal and state governments.

