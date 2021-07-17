Remembering Congressman John Lewis

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Biden and VP Harris are both marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Congressman John Lewis by urging Congress to enact laws to protect voting rights.

On Saturday they said that enacting laws to protect voting rights would honor the legacy of the civil rights icon. Vice President Harris called Congressman Lewis “An American Hero.”

Democrats are pushing two bills they say would strengthen access to the ballot.

One is the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The act would restore sections of the Voting Rights Act that were weakened by the Supreme Court.

Republicans say the bills are an overreach of federal power into states’ ability to conduct elections.