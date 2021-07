Montgomery Woman Dies from Injuries in Elmore County Car Crash

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm that a Montgomery woman has died, following a car crash in Elmore Co. last week.

According to ALEA, 39 year old Katie S. Foshee was critically injured when the car she was a passenger in collided with a commercial truck.

The crash happened on Hwy. 143 north, about two miles south of Milbrook.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident.