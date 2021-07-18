Summer Pattern Will Continue To Bring Rain And Storms

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Rain and storms started to develop west of I-65, and are gradually moving east throughout the evening. Temperatures will also start to fall and not recover as clouds will begin to build after the rain clears as well. A humid and very muggy feeling evening will be on tap. Expect lows to fall in the low to mid 70s. High resolution models have rain completely exiting by around 9pm tonight.

FUTURECAST: Rain and storms will be exiting before midnight, and a stray shower or two is possible in the wake-up hours of the morning. Rain chances ramp up in the afternoon, with some storms possessing the potential to be on the stronger side. A similar story is presented for Tuesday, with a cloudy start and storms in the afternoon hours.

BISCUITS FORECAST: Rain showers will remain in the area until the arrival of first pitch, in which cloudy skies will become dominant. A stray shower is possible around 9pm.

OUT ON THE TOWN: Headed out for a Sunday night? Rain will begin to end after the sun sets, but clouds will still be present. Temperatures will begin to fall into the mid 70s before ending up in the lower 70s. Another muggy feeling night is in store for much of the area.

MONDAY: Another mostly cloudy start will headline your Monday, with the possibility of a passing shower or storm in the morning. The midday hours will present mostly cloudy skies, with rain chances on the increase in the afternoon hours. As with all summer storms, these have the potential to pack a punch, with the main threats being heavy rain, frequent lightning, and stronger wind gusts. Most places will struggle to reach the 90s, with most places hovering in the mid 80s as abundant clouds and rain will keep temperatures several degrees below average.

REST OF THE WEEK: A front will begin traveling south, keeping temperatures at bay, while also lowering rain chances throughout the week. Temperatures will also subtly be on the rise, with the potential to see 90 by the end of the week.