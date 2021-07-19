ADPH Launching Vaccinate Alabama TikTok Contest

by Mattie Davis

As the Alabama Department of Public Health says vaccination numbers are still down in the state, they are getting creative when it comes to promoting young people to get vaccinated by holding a social media contest for those ages 13 to 29.

ADPH is taking it to the platform TikTok to encourage vaccination against COVID-19, asking contestants to submit a video showing themselves getting the vaccine or explaining, “This is why I got vaccinated.”

A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card.

Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity. All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. TikTok videos can be submitted between July 16 – August 6, 2021.

Winners will be announced August 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media.