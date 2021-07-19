Exceptionally High Rain Chances Early This Week

by Ben Lang

Seems as though dry and sunny summer mornings are hard to come by. Monday morning definitely wasn’t one, with widespread clouds and plenty of rain in our area as the sun rose. Showers and storms remain numerous to widespread throughout the rest of the day. Even if you receive rain once, there could be more rounds of rain, heavy at times, in store later. Rain and widespread clouds limit high temperatures in most locations to the low or mid 80s. Showers and storms could remain fairly widespread through the evening, though tonight looks a little drier. Still, scattered downpours or even storms remain possible overnight. Otherwise, expect another cloudy and humid night with lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances remain particularly elevated Tuesday and even Wednesday. The culprit for this week’s high rain chances is a stalled front situated near the Tennessee Valley. That front could sink a little further south in the coming days, and provide a focus for multiple rounds of rain through Wednesday. Outside of rain, expect a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures peak near the mid or upper 80s Tuesday, and in the upper 80s Wednesday.

The chance to see a shower or storm at some point during the day still looks higher-than-normal late this week. However, more plentiful sunshine prior to the arrival of rain could result in high temperatures in the low 90s Thursday and Friday.

Weekend rain chances certainly don’t appear zero right now, but a touch lower than Thursday and Friday’s. A slight downward trend in rain chance could mean an upward trend in temperature, with high temperatures challenging the mid 90s by Sunday.