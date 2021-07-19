More Rain Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler



This active weather pattern remains and it sticks around through the middle of this week. Areas of rain and storms will continue to move over the region. Some storms will be capable of very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will be impacted by the clouds and rain. Highs will hover in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. We begin to trend a little drier late week. Fewer storms will allow temps to rebound into the upper 80s to around 90 by Thursday and Friday. It’s looking even drier for the upcoming weekend. High pressure becomes stronger and the storm count goes down as temps go up. We’re back to more sunshine and temps in the lower 90s over the upcoming weekend.