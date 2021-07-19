Traffic Alert: Westbound Lane Closed from Lee County Road 253 to Lee County Road 391 Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, weather permitting, the westbound, right lane on U.S. Highway 280 will be closed from Lee County Road 253 to Lee County Road 391 (Old Columbus Road.) The lane is expected to re-open by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The lane is being closed to collect data for a project designed to help researchers develop innovative road pavement materials and processes that will reduce the cost of maintaining safe and sustainable roads.

The National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University will collect the data on behalf of a partnership with other states and the Federal Highway Administration.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in the work zone.

If weather prohibits the closure on Tuesday, NCAT will collect data on Wednesday, July 21.

