Transformation Montgomery Honors Slain MPD Detective With Pavilion and Bench

by Mattie Davis

A local non-profit honored the life of Montgomery Police Department detective, Tanisha Pughsley, who was killed in an act of domestic violence in July of 2020.

Pughsley spent her free time volunteering with Transformation Montgomery, a non-profit organization whose goal is to renew communities through affordable housing, life skills training and pre-K education.

In July of 2020, authorities say Pughsley was shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend. One year later, the non-profit is honoring her memory. They broke ground on a new walking track with a pavilion and bench in her honor. The track is funded through a grant by the city and donations from Frazer Church. It is located in the Garden Square Neighborhood in the Chisholm area of North Montgomery. Pughsley’s family were honored guests at the dedication ceremony.

Her mother now actively speaks out to make awareness of domestic abuse, specifically for those in law enforcement who may be in danger.

If you or someone you know may be in a dangerous domestic situation, you can call the City of Montgomery’s domestic violence crisis line at 1-800-650-6522.