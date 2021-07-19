Wet Start to the Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

An upper level trough and a meandering surface front means the work week starts off wet for much of Alabama. Today and tomorrow will feature more clouds than sun with widespread and numerous showers and storms. Rain is possible at any time, while thunderstorms will be more common during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect lots of lightning with any storms and heavy rainfall will be common which could lead to some areas of isolated flash flooding. On average rainfall totals these two days will be in the 1-3” range, with isolated higher amounts. Due to the clouds and rain, highs will likely be in the low to mid 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The trough lifts out of the area by Wednesday, but tropical air will remain in place, so rain chances will be low, but still each day will feature scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms. Rain chances Wednesday through Friday look to be in the 40-60% range. Expect partly sunny days with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which remain below average for July in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected this week as there are no areas of interest.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Little change in the weather pattern for the weekend, as rain and storms will remain in the forecast, but by Sunday rain chances should drop some. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

